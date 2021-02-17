Sixth arrest made over Fishponds stabbing

A sixth person has been arrested as the investigation into a serious assault in Fishponds continues.

At approximately 8pm on Friday 12 February, police and paramedics were called to Ridgeway Road after a 17-year-old male had received a number of stab wounds. He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Police last night (Tuesday 16 February) arrested a 16-year-old male on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently in custody.

The other arrests made so far are:

Two males, aged 16 and 18, remain in police custody at this time after also being arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 16-year-old female who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and is also in police custody.

An 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of the same offence has been released under investigation.

One person was arrested and released without charge over the weekend. No further action is planned.

We’d still ask witnesses to contact the police, if they have yet to get in touch – please call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221031520. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.