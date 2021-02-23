Suspected cannabis found at scene of fire – Crewkerne

Investigations continue at the former NatWest bank premises in Market Street, Crewkerne, following a fire on Monday afternoon, 22 February.

As well as enquiries alongside Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service to establish the cause of the blaze, we’re carrying out searches and a forensic investigation after suspected cannabis plants were discovered being grown in the property.

If you have any information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5221038694.