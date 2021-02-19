Teenagers charged after male stabbed in Fishponds

Two teenagers are due in court today (Friday 19 February) following a stabbing incident in Fishponds last week.

Last night (Thursday 18 February) a 16-year-old male was charged with attempted murder. A female of the same age has also been charged with conspiracy to murder.

The charges come after police and paramedics were called to Ridgeway Road at approximately 8pm on Friday 12 February.

A 17-year-old male was found injured, having sustained a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The two 16-year-olds have been remanded ahead of appearing before magistrates in Bristol.

Two males, aged 16 and 18, arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail.

Two other people arrested as part of the investigation have been released with no further action planned.

Additional reassurance patrols have been carried out over the past week and we’d urge anyone with concerns to speak with an officer.

Anyone with further information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221031520.