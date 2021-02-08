Three people reported for Covid-19 breaches following clifftop rescue at Cheddar Gorge

Yesterday evening (Sunday 7 February) officers assisted the fire service in rescuing two people who were stranded at the top of a cliff at Cheddar Gorge.

A third person who had travelled with them, but who did not complete the climb was thankfully able to call for assistance.

All three individuals had travelled more than 30 miles from South Gloucestershire, and were reported for breaching Covid regulations.

Somerset Area Commander Mike Prior said: “Climbing the Gorge in near darkness is extremely unwise under any circumstances. However, it’s also particularly concerning that the individuals chose to make this unnecessary journey in clear breach of Covid-19 regulations, which are in place to help protect the NHS and save lives.

“This reckless decision resulted in a complicated and lengthy rescue, requiring the temporary closure of the B3135 Cliff road, and attendance from multiple emergency services, including four police officers and 20 fire service staff.

“Once again, we are urging people stay at home and avoid all unnecessary travel. We will not hesitate to issue fines to those deliberately breaching the regulations with no regard for the safety of others.”