Two in cells after witness reports burglary in progress

We’d like to thank a witness whose call reporting a suspected burglary in progress led to two arrests overnight.

The call came in at 12.43am today, Friday 19 February. The witness reported hearing someone breaking into the bike store for the flats in The Runway, Weston-super-Mare, and spotting two people acting suspiciously.

Locally-based response officers have continued to target the area for patrols following recent reports of thefts. They attended and stopped two people nearby.

A man and a teenage boy were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for theft by 1.05am. They remain in custody at the time of writing.

We’re always grateful when people take the trouble to call to report suspicious behaviour.

Officers will always prioritise a reported crime in progress but even if we’re unable to attend due to other ongoing incidents, the information helps us to build an intelligence picture and target our patrols to disrupt offenders and prevent crime.

If you have any information which could help our ongoing investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221036101.