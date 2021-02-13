Witness appeal after serious assault in Fishponds

An investigation has been launched after a male was seriously assaulted in the Fishponds area of Bristol last night (Friday 12 February).

The 17-year-old sustained a number of stab wounds at about 8pm in Ridgeway Road. Paramedics attended and he was taken to hospital.

Officers, supported by the police helicopter, conducted a thorough search of the area overnight.

Further enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, are being carried out today.

A man was arrested last night but has since been released from custody without charge.

DI Roger Doxsey, of the Major Crime Investigations Team, said: “The victim remains in hospital at this time and is in a critical, but stable, condition.

“This was a vicious attack and a police scene remains in place at this time. Additional patrols are also planned and I’d urge anyone with concerns to speak with those officers.

“We are grateful for the witnesses who have spoken with us so far. We understand there were a number of people in the park near Moorlands Road around the time of this incident, and would particularly appeal for them to contact the police with any information, however small it may seem, as it could have an important impact on our investigation.”

Witnesses should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221031520.