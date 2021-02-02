Witness appeal after police car damaged in Fishponds

We’re appealing for witnesses after a parked police car was damaged in Fishponds.

Two tyres were slashed on the car, which was parked in Cassell Road, Fishponds, while an officer took a statement from a victim of crime.

The damage happened sometime between 4.15pm and 5.30pm on Saturday 23 January.

Officers have reviewed CCTV and carried out house-to-house enquiries.

If you saw the damage being caused, or have any information on who was responsible, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221016350.