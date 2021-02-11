Witness appeal after robbery

Officers investigating a robbery in Speedwell last week are seeking witnesses to the incident.

On Wednesday 3 February, the victim – an 18-year-old man – was walking in the wooded area of Coombe Brook Nature Reserve, close to Holly Lodge Road and Moorlands Road.

At about 12.45-1.15pm, he was approached by two males who grabbed him by the collar. He was punched to the floor by one of them and the second kicked him while he was on the ground. The duo ran off with a pair of his headphones.

The offenders are described as:

Male 1 – late teens, Asian, about 5ft 9ins, of average build with black bushy eyebrows, dark eyes and black medium-length hair. He had a thin black coat on, with the hood up, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. A light blue snood-type face covering was also worn and he had a silver bangle on his right wrist.

Male 2 – late teens, Asian, about 5ft 10ins, of a slim build, with long black hair. He was wearing a blue face mask, a thicker black coat, black jogging bottoms and black Nike Air Max 720 trainers.

The neighbourhood team has been informed to assist with their proactive patrol plans.

PC Luke Bainbridge said: “This was a nasty attack and fortunately the victim’s injuries were minor and he did not require hospital treatment.

“We’d ask anyone with CCTV footage from the nearby area, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch by calling 101 and giving the call-handler reference 5221024223.”