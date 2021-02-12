Witness appeal following attack on teenage boy in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following an incident in Leigh Woods, Bristol on Sunday 7 February in which a teenage boy was threatened by two men.

The victim was unharmed and managed to run away from the offenders.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.45pm. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or saw the victim in the moments following the incident.

He described as black and in his mid-teens. He was wearing a Barcelona football t-shirt.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221027299.