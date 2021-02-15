Witness appeal following fatal collision on A303 Illminster Bypass

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision between a car and a heavy goods vehicle which happened at about 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday 14 February).

The incident took place on the A303 near South Petherton.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened. If you can help, please contact 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221032551.