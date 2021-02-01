Witness appeal following racially aggravated public order offence in Bristol

Police are appealing for witnesses following a public order incident in St Werburghs, Bristol in which two teenage boys were racially abused.

The incident happened on James Street near the Victoria Pub on Sunday 24 January at about 1.25pm.

The two victims were approached by a man who shouted racist abuse at them before walking off. He is described as white, bald, aged in his 40s and was carrying a yellow number plate and a plant pot.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information that could help police with their enquiry, contact police on 101 quoting reference 5221016911.