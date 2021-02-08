Witness appeal following two-vehicle collision near Wells

We’re appealing for witnesses to an injury collision on the B3139 Constitution Hill near Wells earlier today.

The collision, which involved a Land Rover and a Ford Focus, happened at just before 8am.

Four occupants of the Focus were taken to hospital with injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed until just before midday.

If you saw any part of this collision, or if you were using this stretch of road around the time of the incident and have any relevant Dash Cam footage, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221027730.