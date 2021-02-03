Witnesses or CCTV sought after Wincanton burglary
We’re appealing for witnesses, dashcam and CCTV footage of a white van after it was spotted leaving the scene of a burglary in Wincanton.
The break-in happened overnight Monday 1 to Tuesday 2 February in Rodber Close. The van was seen leaving at about 12.04am on Tuesday. It travelled up Springfield Road, onto Dancing Lane and then West Hill.
The householders were woken by a noise, saw the van make off and found their garage had been broken into and tools stolen.
The stolen items include:
- A full Snap-On tool chest
- De Walt jigsaw, combi drill and impact driver
- A Parker petrol multi-tool with hedge trimmer and chain saw attachment
- A petrol generator with a blue tank.
Officers attended and searched the area for the van with no trace. House-to-house enquiries have been made.
You can deter burglars by:
- keeping gates and outbuildings secured with good quality locks and fittings
- fitting an alarm to your outbuildings – low-cost versions can be bought from DIY stores
- installing motion-sensing security lighting
- permanently marking property with your postcode
- recording the serial number
- joining Neighbourhood Watch
- reporting suspicious incidents as they happen
There’s more advice on our home security page
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221022885
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.