Witnesses or CCTV sought after Wincanton burglary

We’re appealing for witnesses, dashcam and CCTV footage of a white van after it was spotted leaving the scene of a burglary in Wincanton.

The break-in happened overnight Monday 1 to Tuesday 2 February in Rodber Close. The van was seen leaving at about 12.04am on Tuesday. It travelled up Springfield Road, onto Dancing Lane and then West Hill.

The householders were woken by a noise, saw the van make off and found their garage had been broken into and tools stolen.

The stolen items include:

A full Snap-On tool chest

De Walt jigsaw, combi drill and impact driver

A Parker petrol multi-tool with hedge trimmer and chain saw attachment

A petrol generator with a blue tank.

Officers attended and searched the area for the van with no trace. House-to-house enquiries have been made.

You can deter burglars by:

keeping gates and outbuildings secured with good quality locks and fittings

fitting an alarm to your outbuildings – low-cost versions can be bought from DIY stores

installing motion-sensing security lighting

permanently marking property with your postcode

recording the serial number

joining Neighbourhood Watch

reporting suspicious incidents as they happen

There’s more advice on our home security page