Witnesses sought after campervan damaged in Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses to a criminal damage incident in Bristol.
Power tools were used to cut out a rear light of a campervan parked on Kellaway Avenue near to the junction with Gloucester Road on Monday, 15 February.
Two men wearing black hoodies were witnessed acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident which happened between 8pm and 8.30pm.
A black 4×4 vehicle, possibly a Land Rover, was also seen parked nearby.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage from the area around the time is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221033428.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.