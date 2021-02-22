Witnesses sought after campervan damaged in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to a criminal damage incident in Bristol.

Power tools were used to cut out a rear light of a campervan parked on Kellaway Avenue near to the junction with Gloucester Road on Monday, 15 February.

Two men wearing black hoodies were witnessed acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident which happened between 8pm and 8.30pm.

A black 4×4 vehicle, possibly a Land Rover, was also seen parked nearby.