Woman arrested after serious assault in Fishponds

A woman has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Fishponds on Friday 12 February.

A 17-year-old male sustained a number of stab wounds at about 8pm while in the Ridgeway Road area. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. She remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing and we are continuing with additional reassurance patrols.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, and had yet to speak with police, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221031520.