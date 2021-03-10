Appeal following assault and criminal damage incident in Clevedon

We’re appealing for information following an incident near Clevedon sea front on Sunday 7 March.

At about 5.30 pm, a vehicle was damaged and a man in his 50s was assaulted following an altercation between a group of men behind the amusement arcade on Elton Road.

Police are carrying out CCTV enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221049049.