Appeal following assault and criminal damage incident in Clevedon
We’re appealing for information following an incident near Clevedon sea front on Sunday 7 March.
At about 5.30 pm, a vehicle was damaged and a man in his 50s was assaulted following an altercation between a group of men behind the amusement arcade on Elton Road.
Police are carrying out CCTV enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.
If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221049049.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221049049
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.