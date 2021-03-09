Appeal following attempted burglary and criminal damage in Bridgwater

We’re appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Bridgwater on Sunday 28 February.

At about 2.15am, an unknown male suspect approached the Cranleigh Gardens Medical Centre and kicked the glass door a number of times.

Just under an hour later at 3.10am, he returned and attempted to break in by kicking the glass door and throwing objects at it.He failed to gain entry, but caused damage to the property.

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man police want to identify in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information that could help police with their inquiry should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221043148.