Appeal following theft of catalytic converter in Taunton
We’re appealing for witnesses following the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Taunton on Friday 26 February.
The victim had parked their silver Toyota Auris in the car park of Lidl supermarket, Castle Street between 1.20 and 1.30pm, close to the store entrance.
During this time unknown offenders jacked the car up and stole the catalytic converter from underneath.
Officers are reviewing local CCTV and are keen to hear from anyone that witnessed anything suspicious at the time.
If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221041970.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.