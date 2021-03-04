Appeal following theft of catalytic converter in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses following the theft of a catalytic converter from a car in Taunton on Friday 26 February.

The victim had parked their silver Toyota Auris in the car park of Lidl supermarket, Castle Street between 1.20 and 1.30pm, close to the store entrance.

During this time unknown offenders jacked the car up and stole the catalytic converter from underneath.

Officers are reviewing local CCTV and are keen to hear from anyone that witnessed anything suspicious at the time.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221041970.