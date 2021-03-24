Appeal for witnesses following assault at Newbridge Fuel Express Site in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an assault that took place at the Newbridge Fuel Express Site on Newbridge Road, Bath on 22 February 2021 at around 15.50pm.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was spat at three times and verbally abused after confronting a male driver who allegedly cut her up at the petrol station.

The offender is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, wearing a green hat with short blonde hair. He arrived at the scene in a grey VW Golf.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who can help identify the offender.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221038661