Appeal for witnesses following assault on Creechbarrow Road in Taunton

We’re seeking help from the public after a teenage girl was assaulted in Taunton.

The victim, who is 15, was walking along Creechbarrow Road, close to the pedestrian crossing near Asda, when she was approached by a woman who assaulted her.

It happened between 6.40pm and 6.50pm on Tuesday 16 March.

The suspect is described as a white woman, in her 40s, around 5ft 4ins tall, with black hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a black top, black trousers and carrying a black jacket and a Lidl bag.

The victim, who was punched three times, was left with a swollen lip.