Appeal for witnesses following burglary of elderly woman’s home in Frome

We are appealing for witnesses following a burglary of a house in Lynfield Road, Frome, in which jewellery of high sentimental value was stolen.

The burglary took place yesterday (Wednesday 24 March) sometime between 08:00 and 19:00 whilst the victim was out at work. Items stolen include a gold necklace with a teardrop shaped opal pendant and a men’s gold ring with a buckle and a small diamond.

It is thought that thieves gained access through the property’s rear patio doors.

Detective Constable Jon Hooper from Operation Remedy said: “This burglary has understandably left the victim extremely distressed, as thieves have been through every room in the house and stolen items of extreme sentimental value.

“If anybody sees jewellery items which match these descriptions for sale then please get in touch as the owner would be hugely relieved to get them back. We would also ask for anyone who may have been in the area yesterday and may have seen anyone or any vehicles acting suspiciously to please get in touch.

“It’s always worth reminding people to check that all windows and doors are closed and locked before leaving the house, especially with the milder spring weather we’ve been having. Opportunist thieves can and will target homes they see as being easy to gain access to – don’t make it easy for them.”

Crime prevention advice is available on our website at: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/