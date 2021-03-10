Appeal over graffiti – Yate

We’re appealing for information over graffiti damage to a commercial building in Yate.

It happened overnight Friday 26 to Sunday 27 February at the premises on North Road.

Officers are especially concerned as those responsible have climbed onto roofing, putting themselves at risk.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the style or the words or names which appear to read “sina” and “vomit” (pictured), or who has any other information which could help the investigation.