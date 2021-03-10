Appeal over graffiti – Yate
We’re appealing for information over graffiti damage to a commercial building in Yate.
It happened overnight Friday 26 to Sunday 27 February at the premises on North Road.
Officers are especially concerned as those responsible have climbed onto roofing, putting themselves at risk.
We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the style or the words or names which appear to read “sina” and “vomit” (pictured), or who has any other information which could help the investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221045151
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.