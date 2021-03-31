Appeal to trace witness after theft from tipper truck in Filton

We’re issuing an appeal to locate a witness to the theft of a disc cutter, which was taken from the back of a tipper truck parked in Church Road, Filton, at about 1.30pm on Tuesday 23 March.

The person alerted the victim about the crime and we’d like to contact them to support our enquiries.

It’s thought the suspect, a man in his 50s, drove away from the scene in a silver Ford Focus Zetec

If you can help, please call us on 101 quoting log number 5221061988.