Arrest as suspected cannabis seized – Burnham-on-Sea

Neighbourhood police carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a premises in College Street, Burnham-on-Sea, on Wednesday 10 March.

Officers gained entry to the property on Wednesday morning and discovered more than 200 suspected cannabis plants being grown across three floors.

Western Power were called to help make the electricity supply safe and officers remained at the scene for much of the day carrying out forensic investigations and clearing the plants and growing equipment.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and remains in our cells at the time of writing.