Arrest made and vulnerable man safeguarded in Yeovil

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and a vulnerable man safeguarded by officers from Operation Remedy.

Officers attended an address in Yeovil on Sunday (14 March) after receiving information drugs were being sold from it and to check on the welfare of its resident.

They found the teenager inside the property along with cash and quantities of what are believed to be heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

It’s suspected the teenager, from Birmingham, was involved in a county lines operation and the resident, a man in his 40s, had been cuckooed.

The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing Class B drugs before being released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.

