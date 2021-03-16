Arrest made and vulnerable man safeguarded in Yeovil
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and a vulnerable man safeguarded by officers from Operation Remedy.
Officers attended an address in Yeovil on Sunday (14 March) after receiving information drugs were being sold from it and to check on the welfare of its resident.
They found the teenager inside the property along with cash and quantities of what are believed to be heroin, cocaine and cannabis.
It’s suspected the teenager, from Birmingham, was involved in a county lines operation and the resident, a man in his 40s, had been cuckooed.
The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing Class B drugs before being released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.
If you are concerned someone may be at risk of cuckooing – when drug dealers use violence, exploitation and intimidation to take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for drug dealing – you can contact us via our non-emergency number 101.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.