Arrest made following fatal collision on A367 near Peasedown St John

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A367 at Dunkerton Hill near Peasedown St John on Wednesday (3 March).

A 64-year-old woman from the Peasedown St John area, who was driving one of the vehicles involved, sadly died at the scene from her injuries.

We now believe there were three cars involved in this incident – a VW Polo, which the victim was driving, a Ford ST and a BMW.

The man arrested has been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to continue.

We’d like to thank everyone who has contacted us with information so far. If you saw this collision, or have any relevant Dash Cam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221045724.