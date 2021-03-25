Arrests made after two men injured in Taunton

We’re appealing for any witnesses to an incident in Taunton last night (Wednesday 24 March) to come forward.

At approximately 9.35pm we were called to an address in Eastbourne Road in Taunton.

One man reported he had received facial injuries after being punched and a second said he’d received a number of stab wounds. Both attended hospital last night for treatment but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Men, aged 25 and 28, have been arrested and remain in custody at this time.

Local officers will carry out additional patrols in the area as a precautionary measure. Although our enquiries are at an early stage we believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5221063508.