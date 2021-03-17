CCTV appeal after non-residential burglaries in Kingswood

Officers investigating two non-residential burglaries in Kingswood are hoping to identify two people in connection with their enquiries.

On the first occasion, at about 12.30am on Sunday 7 March, the thieves forced their way into the premises in Two Mile Hill Road, before later making off in the direction of Blackhorse Road.

A safe was taken by the thieves at about 1.15am the following day during the second burglary.

We’re releasing CCTV images of two men we wish to speak with as part of our investigation.

Male 1

They are described as:

Male 1 (pictured above) – white, slim build, with a full beard. He was wearing a grey army-style Superdry coat with blue logos, with a blue hoodie underneath with hood up. He also had a baseball cap underneath with a dark peak, black jogging bottoms with a white logo on the left thigh, Nike trainers with white sole, blue laces and black sides.

Male 2 – white and of a larger build. He was wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers with a white marking on the left side, dark blue waterproof coat and a light coloured felt face mask.

Officers have since provided advice to the premises’ owner around additional security measures.

Anyone who recognises the pair, or was in the area at the time and may have information that could help our investigation, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221048675.