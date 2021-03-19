CCTV appeal after parcels stolen

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we wish to speak with in connection with parcels being stolen from student accommodation in Bristol.

On Monday 15 February, at about 9.30pm, entry was forced into the residential complex in Colston Avenue and a number of parcels were taken.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man in a florescent orange jacket that we wish to identify. He’s described as being in his late-30s or early 40s.

We’d ask anyone who can help us identify this individual, or may have witnessed what happened, to contact police on 101 and give reference number 5221033908.