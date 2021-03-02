CCTV appeal after theft and assault

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a male we wish to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into a theft and assault.

At approximately 2.45pm on Saturday 28 November, a man reportedly stole a number of candles and assaulted a female employee at a store in Angel Place Shopping Centre, in Bridgwater.

The woman, who is in her 30s, sustained cuts and bruises but did not require any medical attention.

CCTV footage has been studied and shows a male we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries.

He is described as white, in his late-30s, of average build and had dark hair. He is pictured in a wheelchair and wearing a blue top and dark trousers.

Anyone who can help us identify the male or witnessed what happened is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 5220268259.