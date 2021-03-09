CCTV appeal following public order incident in Glastonbury
We’re appealing for information following a public order incident that took place in Glastonbury on Wednesday 10 February.
At about 2pm an unknown male suspect entered Proper Job on Feversham Lane and was abusive and threatening towards two female members of staff.
Prior to leaving the store he spat on the floor.
We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man police are keen to speak to in connection with this incident. He’s described as white, wearing a face mask, a dark jacket, and blue jeans and was carrying shopping bags.
Do you recognise him? Or did you witness the incident?
If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221029632.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221029632
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.