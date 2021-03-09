CCTV appeal following public order incident in Glastonbury

We’re appealing for information following a public order incident that took place in Glastonbury on Wednesday 10 February.

At about 2pm an unknown male suspect entered Proper Job on Feversham Lane and was abusive and threatening towards two female members of staff.

Prior to leaving the store he spat on the floor.

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man police are keen to speak to in connection with this incident. He’s described as white, wearing a face mask, a dark jacket, and blue jeans and was carrying shopping bags.

Do you recognise him? Or did you witness the incident?

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221029632.