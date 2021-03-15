CCTV footage of arson released as officers appeal for information

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an arson in Yeovil.

A van was set alight by a man on Lower Ream at around 10.30pm on Saturday, 6 March.

The vehicle was severely damaged in what is believed to be an isolated incident.

As part of our appeal we’re releasing CCTV which shows a man wearing dark clothing starting the fire before running off from the scene.

Investigating officer PC Luke Rennie said: “From the footage it appears the man made off in the direction of Stourton Way.

“Were you in the Lower Ream/ Stourton area on the night? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

“Do you live in the area and have a doorbell camera or CCTV? If you do, does the footage capture the offender?”

He added: “Given how close the man was to the vehicle when it went up in flames there’s a possibility he suffered burns to his clothing or even skin.

“If you know someone who has new or unexplained injuries please do get in touch as it could help our inquiry.”