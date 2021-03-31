CCTV image issued after damage caused to buildings in Bridgwater

Do you recognise the man in this CCTV image, who we’re trying to identify?

We’d like to speak to him in relation to some criminal damage in Bridgwater town centre.

Around 1am on Monday 21 December, unknown offenders spray-painted several properties on West Street.

The man pictured is described as white, approximately 18 to 22-years-old, of slim build and wearing all black clothing.

So far, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the damage.

If you recognise the man in the photo, please contact us on 101, quoting crime reference number 5220284946.