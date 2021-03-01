Closure order extended to combat antisocial behaviour in Yeovil

A court has accepted a request by Avon and Somerset Police to extend a closure order against a property in Yeovil for a further three months, following positive feedback from people in the community.

In November, a three-month order was first agreed following reports of antisocial behaviour and disorder at 61 Marl Close.

Police returned to court in February to seek an extension.

Beat manager PC Louise Wareham said: “During the three months the closure order was in place, the area has become a better place to live according to the residents. They were so relieved the order was granted back in November and supported us seeking an extension.

“People have told us that the place has returned to being a peaceful and quiet place to live, which is great to hear. Nobody should be forced to endure antisocial behaviour on their doorstep and we’ve worked with Abri Housing to make sure proactive action has been taken.

“We encourage anyone to report incidents to the police and partners to enable us to take the appropriate positive action. This recent closure order demonstrates that serious nuisance and disorder will not be tolerated in any of our communities.”