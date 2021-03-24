Dashcam and witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision

Officers are seeking witnesses following a fatal collision in Somerset yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 23 March).

At approximately 4.20pm, we were called to the Wyke Lane area, near Wyke Champflower, after reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Sadly the motorcyclist – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The road remained closed until about 2.30am this morning while investigation work was carried out.

We’d ask anyone with dashcam footage or who saw what happened, to call 101 and give crime reference number 5221062284.