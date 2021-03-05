Death of man found injured in Yeovil

The man found injured at an address in Manor Road, Yeovil, has sadly died in hospital.

Radoslaw Lewandowski, 22, of Manor Road, was found with serious injuries at about 8pm on Tuesday 2 March. Sadly he passed away on Thursday 4 March. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

We continue to make enquiries at the address pending a post mortem to establish the cause of death.

Anyone with information which could help officers establish how Radoslaw came by his injuries and who has not yet come forward should call 101 quoting reference 5221045335.