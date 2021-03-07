Death of man in Yeovil not being treated as suspicious

The death of a man in Yeovil earlier this week is not being treated as suspicious following results of a post-mortem examination.

Radoslaw Lewandowski, 22, was found with serious injuries at an address in Manor Road at about 8pm on Tuesday 2 March. Sadly he passed away two days later. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

His death was initially treated as unexplained, but we’d like to reassure people that following the post-mortem we do not consider the circumstances that led to his death as suspicious.

Enquiries will continue to be carried out on behalf of the coroner.

We’re grateful to everyone who responded to our appeal for information this week.