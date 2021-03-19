Skip to content

Did you witness an affray in Bristol?

Posted at 14:16 on 19th March 2021 in Appeals

We’re appealing for witnesses to an affray in Old Market, Bristol.

It happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday 23 February and involved three men.

They were described as:

  • a white man in a navy hoody and black tracksuit bottoms
  • a white man aged about 20 wearing jeans and a jacket
  • a black man in his mid-40s said to be of big build

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5221039704.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.