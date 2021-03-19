Did you witness an affray in Bristol?

We’re appealing for witnesses to an affray in Old Market, Bristol.

It happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday 23 February and involved three men.

They were described as:

a white man in a navy hoody and black tracksuit bottoms

a white man aged about 20 wearing jeans and a jacket

a black man in his mid-40s said to be of big build

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5221039704.