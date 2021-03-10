E-fit released following sexual assault in Bristol

Do you know the man depicted in this E-fit?

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Bristol and we think the man in the image could help us with our enquiries.

The victim was walking along Cheltenham Road, in the direction of Gloucester Road, when a man touched her inappropriately from behind. The man then tried to lead the woman down Nine Tree Hill.

The incident happened at about 6pm on Wednesday, 13 January.

The offender is described as black, about 6ft tall with short black hair. He wore dark smart clothing, including a blazer-style jacket and dark trousers.

The victim has told us the man didn’t speak with a local Bristol/West Country accent

We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man depicted in the E-Fit as well as anyone who has been approached by a man in similar circumstances but who hasn’t yet reported it to police.