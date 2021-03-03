Fatal collision on A367 near Peasedown St John under investigation

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A367 at Dunkerton Hill near Peasedown St John at around 10.45am today (Wednesday 3 March).

A woman driving one of the cars involved in the collision sadly died as a result of her injuries. The driver of a second car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road remains closed while the scene is examined. If your journey is necessary, please avoid the area and use alternative routes.