Four men arrested following seizure of class A drugs in Bristol

Police made four arrests in Bristol yesterday (Thursday 18 March) after a large quantity of class A drugs was seized from a vehicle.

Three men, all in in their 30s from Bristol, and a man in his 40s from Newport were arrested in connection with drugs supply offences following the intelligence-led stop and search of the vehicle on the M32.

They remain in police custody at the time of writing and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall said: “This was a significant seizure of class A drugs, which had an estimated street value of half a million pounds.

“We believe they were destined for the local drugs market.

“These successful arrests have further helped to disrupt harmful supply across the South West.”