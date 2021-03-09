Gross misconduct proven against former special constable following hearing

Allegations of gross misconduct have been proven against a former Special Constable who admitted to a colleague they’d committed an act of criminal damage before asking them not to report it.

A misconduct hearing was held virtually on Monday 8 March for the officer, known as SPC X, in front of a panel led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair.

The panel concluded that allegations of gross misconduct were proven relating to breaches of standards of honesty and integrity while an allegation of discreditable conduct was found to be proven as misconduct. The sanction was that the officer would have been dismissed if they hadn’t already resigned.

The hearing related to an incident on 21 June 2020, in which the Special Constable slashed a car tyre belonging to their partner. This officer later disclosed the offence to a colleague and asked them not to report it.

T/Supt Jane Wigmore, head of Professional Standards, said: “The public rightly expects all officers and staff to act with the highest levels of honesty and integrity and SPC X’s actions fall well below these standards. Not only did the officer commit a criminal act aggravated by the fact it was against someone they were in a relationship with, they then tried to coerce a colleague into keeping the matter quiet.

“I’d like to praise the officer who courageously came forward to report this incident. They showed the level of probity we demand from our staff who have all made a pledge to serve and protect the public.”

The full outcome will be issued on the misconduct section of our website when it is available.