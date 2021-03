We’re asking the public to help us locate Ahmed Jabrane.

The 35-year-old is wanted in connection with a dwelling burglary that occurred in Southville in August last year.

He is known to have links with the Bedminster, city centre and Stapleton Road areas of Bristol.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 and give reference number 5220196473. Alternatively, if you know where he may be, please call 101.