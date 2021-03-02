Have you seen wanted Charlene O’Brien?

Have you seen Charlene O’Brien who is wanted over a breach of licence conditions?

The 32-year-old is wanted on recall to prison, having previously been sentenced for burglary offences.

O’Brien is known to have links with the Bedminster and Easton areas of Bristol.

She’s described as white, about 5ft 5ins, slim, with blues eyes and long dark hair. She has a pierced lip and the words Mum and Dad tattooed on her left arm and right arm respectively.