Investigation after man found injured – Yeovil

We’re making enquiries after a man was found injured at an address in Manor Road, Yeovil.

Officers and ambulance crew were called to the scene at about 8pm on Tuesday 2 March by a witness who had found him.

The man, who is in his 20s, remains in hospital in a serious condition.

It’s not clear how he came by his injuries and we continue to make enquiries in the area.

We’re keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet come forward.