Investigation into theft of cash from store

Officers are investigating an incident where cash was stolen from a store near Paulton.

A man entered the premises, in High Littleton High Street, at about 5.25pm on Saturday 5 December and stole a quantity of cash from the till.

We wish to speak to a male, pictured, in connection with our investigation.

He’s described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins, of a slim build and a shaved head.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220273620.