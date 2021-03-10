Items stolen from building site in North Petherton

A number of items have been reported stolen from a building site in North Petherton.

We are investigating the thefts that happened at the site, off the A38, near the Gateway Business Park. We believe the incident happened between 7pm on Monday 8 March and 6.30am on Tuesday 9 March.

The items taken include power tools, work clothing, a radio and a generator.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or saw people acting suspiciously in the area, are asked to call 101 and give reference 5221050103.