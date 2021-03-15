Motorists warned following recent catalytic converter thefts in Bridgwater and Taunton

We’re asking motorists to be vigilant following a recent increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in the Taunton and Bridgwater area.

Officers have been seeing an increase in thefts in recent weeks, occurring during daylight hours as well as overnight.

Catalytic converters are positioned underneath a vehicle and can take less than a minute to cut and remove. They are attractive to thieves due to the current high prices of the metals inside them such as platinum, palladium or rhodium.

Unfortunately, they can be very expensive for victims to replace, particularly in newer vehicles.

While hybrid cars such as the Toyota Prius are particularly likely to be targeted for their catalytic converters, we’re currently receiving reports about thefts from various types of vehicles.

If you see someone acting suspiciously around a vehicle, report it to police on 101. Ideally, provide a vehicle registration/make/model and colour, and a description of the suspects. If you witness a crime in progress, call 999.

Additionally, if you have any information specifically relating to recent catalytic converter thefts in the Taunton/Bridgwater area which could assist our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5221052792.

To help prevent your vehicle being targeted, we’d encourage motorists to follow the crime prevention advice below: