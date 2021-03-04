Potential witness sought after mobile phone stolen in Easton

Officers investigating a theft of a mobile phone yesterday (Wednesday 3 March) are asking a man to come forward who chased after the offender.

The incident happened in Easton at about 8.15-8.40am at a bus stop in Stapleton Road, close to the junction with Villiers Road.

A boy, 11, was sat waiting for a bus before the phone was snatched out of his hand by a unknown male.

The offender ran away in the direction of Easton Way. A bystander chased after him but had to back off when threatened.

We’re keen to hear from the bystander who we hope may be able to assist with our enquiries, plus any other witnesses who may have seen what happened.

If you can help, please call 101 giving the call-handler reference number 5221045534.