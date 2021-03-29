Public’s help sought to identify man following incident on Wells Road

Do you recognise this man?

We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak after an incident where a vulnerable woman was intimidated into withdrawing money.

It happened at around 3.45pm on Sunday 28 February at the cashpoint outside Tesco Express in Wells Road.

The victim, who is in her 20s, but looks much younger and has learning difficulties, says she was walking close to the Green Cafe when she was approached by a man who hassled her for money.

It is not believed that he threatened her, but she felt intimidated enough to go to the cashpoint and withdraw £20 to give to him.

In connection with our enquiries, we wish to speak with an Asian man, in his late 20s, around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. He had short light brown hair and was wearing a purple or grey top and grey trousers.

When he left the scene of the incident he walked away towards Totterdown.